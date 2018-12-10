Mays embraces top regional role at Empire State Development

A couple of years ago, Amanda Mays welcomed a chance to return to the Buffalo area and work with Empire State Development.

Now she has been named the agency's regional director, making her the state's top economic development official in Western New York.

Mays, 34, worked for the past two years as a senior project manager for Empire State Development, handling several Buffalo Billion projects totaling more than $100 million in state investments, and monitoring more than 40 "priority projects." That role gave her insight into how the Buffalo Billion and its follow-up investments influence the local economy.

"You do projects that have an impact on people's lives and see that direct impact," she said. "Especially the Buffalo Billion II, you're seeing a lot of the projects are smaller scale in that they're more community focused, so you're seeing that direct impact, which is really rewarding.

"And just being able to have a part in Buffalo and Western New York's resurgence and knowing that I'm making a difference, it's really exciting, and I'm looking forward to being able to have a hand in the region's success," Mays said.

Mays will also serve as executive director of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council. The council brings together representatives from around the region to set economic development priorities, in the quest for more state funding.

Mays, a Grand Island native, earned a master's degree in urban planning at the University at Buffalo, and previously worked at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., as deputy director of the executive office and assistant secretary of the board.

The job of regional director opened up when Christopher J. Schoepflin left to join Pegula Sports and Entertainment. He had served as regional director since 2015. Before Schoepflin, Christina Orsi had served in the job for almost eight years, before moving on to a position at the University at Buffalo.

Mays steps into the regional director's job at a time when Western New York has capitalized on renewal at Canalside and the Outer Harbor. In Niagara Falls, the state has agreed to buy downtown properties from businessman "Smokin Joe" Anderson, and is performing due diligence on the sites before the deal is completed.

Empire State Development also appointed Angela Panaro Rossi as deputy director for the regional office and Mo Sumbundu as assistant director.