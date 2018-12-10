Democrats choose Meyers to succeed Burke in Erie County Legislature

Cheektowaga Town Councilmember Timothy Meyers has been nominated by Democrats to fill the seat in the Erie County Legislature held by Patrick Burke, who was elected to the state Assembly in November.

At a meeting Monday in Potts Deli and Grille in Cheektowaga, members of the Seventh District Democratic Committee chose Meyers for the post by a margin of 2½ to 1, a party spokesman reported.

Meyers’ nomination was expected to be confirmed by the county Legislature, where Democrats have a majority.

Meyers, 57, who has a 39-year career with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, is airfield supervisor at Niagara Falls International Airport.

He was elected to the Cheektowaga Town Council in 2013 and has served as deputy supervisor.