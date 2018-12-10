Dedes and Archuleta make Bills fans accept cold, hard facts about quarterback battle

If the song hadn’t become so controversial lately, I would have bet CBS would have played “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” during the Buffalo Bills’ 27-23 loss to the New York Jets Sunday.

After all, announcers Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta went overboard telling viewers that it was cold at New Era Field.

The emphasis on the weather was my one big complaint about the broadcast, the fourth Bills game that play-by-play man Dedes and analyst Archuleta have worked this season.

The low point came in the fourth quarter when Dedes noted that “this is the coldest game (Jets) quarterback Sam Darnold has ever played in.”

Darnold played college ball at USC but now plays his home games in New Jersey so he better get used to being cold. The temperature was in the 30s in the New York metropolitan area Sunday just like it was in Orchard Park.

Archuleta, who was born in Wyoming but went to high school in Arizona, had one main job Sunday -- to take the temperature between the game's two rookie quarterbacks – Darnold and the Bills’ Josh Allen.

And the analyst did an excellent job describing the good, bad and ugly of both rookies in a match-up that Darnold eventually won with an incredible pass that led to the fourth quarterback touchdown that won the game.

Archuleta also gets credit for his strong opinion before Jets coach Todd Bowles decided to go for the win on a fourth-and-goal from the Bills’ one-yard line with a little more than a minute left in the game.

“You’ve got to go for this,” said Archuleta, “and try and win this game.”

Elijah McGuire then scored the winning touchdown.

Archuleta also isn’t afraid to call out players after they are beat, notably saying Darnold picked on the Bills best cornerback Tre’Davious White on key throws in the fourth quarter.

After the Jets scored the winning touchdown on a run to the outside, Archuleta declared the Jets won the physical battle that time and that Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds just couldn’t get to McGuire in time.

Dedes has improved since being teamed with Archuleta and continued to display a great excitement level, especially on the Jets' winning touchdown. Remember, this game was going back to the New York market.

That was also why WCBS sportscaster Otis Livingston was the sideline reporter, though he was used about as much as Bills punter Matt Darr on Sunday.

Now on to more highs and lows of the broadcast:

Best Film Reference: After noting how many players were injured, Archuleta said it reminded him of the Mel Gibson movie “Braveheart.”

Vision Awareness: Noting a woman wearing some vision aids called The Iris Vision, Dedes said: "That is what you'd call a technological advance for a NFL fan. In the stadium and that is virtual reality." "That is hard core," added Archuleta. I was told the equipment is used by people with vision issues.

Missed Cheap Shot: The announcers didn’t mention the blindside cheap shot by the Jets' Henry Anderson at Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka after his blocked field goal at the end of the first half until after halftime. Channel 4 was late to the discussion, although it is unclear whose fault it was.

Dedes speculated that Hauschka’s subsequent squib kickoffs were shorter because of the hit. After the game, Hauschka said the squib kicks were the result of a combination of the hit and the Bills' poor special teams coverage against Jets returner Andre Roberts.

Stat of the Day: Dedes said it was the Jets' first blocked field goal in 94 games. Hauschka hasn’t been the same kicker since switching holders.

Risky Business: After Allen’s fumble, Archuleta said “this is the risk you run in running so much… He doesn’t tuck the ball away.” Of course, LeSean McCoy doesn’t tuck it away, either.

Smart and Dumb Remarks: After Allen noted the Jets were offside and threw a prayer downfield that led to an interference call, Archuleta said “that is such a smart play by Allen.” After Allen scrambled and threw a prayer down the field that was intercepted, Dedes said “that was a terrible decision by Allen.”

Zebra Report: Archuleta felt a couple of calls were weak, especially a roughing the passer penalty against the Jets’ Leonard Williams that didn’t look as hard as some of the late hits on Allen that weren’t called. He also viewed a hold on White as “weak.” It was hard to understand why a late hit on punt returner Micah Hyde wasn’t called when a Jet hit him late out of bounds.

On the Jets' winning touchdown, you could see the Bills’ Harrison Phillips appeared to be tackled by a Jet lineman and was complaining he was held after the touchdown. I wish Archuleta had talked about whether Phillips had a legitimate complaint.

Sam’s the Man: Archuleta wanted the Jets to unleash Darnold and allow him to throw downfield much earlier than the Jets did. Dedes speculated that the Jets' reluctance to throw downfield was because of their weak offensive line. However, the Bills never sacked Darnold and rarely put significant pressure on him.

Seeing Red: Archuleta noted that Bills offense gets conservative in the red zone. It might be the reason they lost.

Home Improvement: After Allen made what Archuleta called two "great throws" late in the first half, Archuleta said: “I’d say that is making some great improvement.... You can’t help but be impressed by Allen.” Not so much in the second half.

Play It Again Sam: CBS was excellent for a change showing replays, with one of the highlights an overhead shot of the Jets defense before Allen took off when he saw open spaces when the Jets were playing man-to-man and ignoring him.

Practice Report: After one of Roberts’ long kickoff returns, Dedes said he was called up off the Bills' practice squad. Obviously, he was on the Jets' practice squad.

Who Knew: Archuleta had this to say about the Bills releasing wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin: “After his latest knee injury he couldn’t run like he used to.” I hadn’t heard that before. Archuleta also interestingly said the Bills run offense is more suited to Chris Ivory than McCoy.

Best Nickname: After Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander made a big tackle for a loss, Dedes dubbed him “The Ageless One.”

Cool Runnings: Coming out of a break, CBS showed a shot of sledding at Chestnut Ridge. It looked cool in more ways than one. Did you know it was cold outside?

Vocabulary Report: Before the game began, Dedes had people scurrying to the dictionary after he said it was the first time in their “nascent” NFL careers that Darnold and Allen played in the same game. That’s a fancy way of saying they have new NFL careers.

Believe It: In the fourth quarter, Archuleta said that if you believe in quarterback ratings, Allen was at 51 in the game at that point and Darnold was at 80. Allen finished at 44.4, Darnold with 83.7.

Promises, Promises: Archuleta warned Bills and Jets fans that “it take a lot more time for quarterbacks to develop” than Patrick Mahomes is showing in Kansas City.

He added both Allen and Darnold “show a lot of promise” and Mr . (Tom) Brady “can’t play forever. It can be a lot of fun having these guys go toe to toe for the next 10 to 15 years." That isn’t a “nascent” comment. Bills fans have been promised several times before that Brady can't play forever.

