Canisius icers edge Williamsville North on late goal by Nettina

After a pair of impressive victories in the Albany area over the weekend, the Williamsville North boys hockey team came back to home to open their schedule in the Section VI Federation.

Canisius was waiting. The Crusaders won their third in a row in Fed play, Monday night defeating North, 3-2, at Harbor Center on junior Tommy Nettina’s goal with 53 seconds left in the third period. Senior Jeff Cleary assisted.

Sophomore left wing Spencer DiLeo scored two short-handed goals, one in the second period, and the other at 5:53 of the third to give Canisius a 2-0 lead. Junior center Jaden Riley assisted on both goals.

Sophomore Mac Ward scored twice for the Spartans to tie the game. The tying goal came with 6:26 left. That set the stage for Nettina.

It was the third win without a loss for Canisius in Fed Division 1 play.

In a late Sunday night game at West Seneca Rink, Kenmore West defeated West Seneca East, 5-2. Ethan Yotter had two goals and two assists and Michael Barker scored a pair with one assist. Jacob Vacanti had the other West goal and picked up an assist on another. Cam Crosier had two assists for the winners. Chris Cairns made 23 saves for the Blue Devils.

Tyler Arndt and Colin Schmotz scored for WSE. Austin Meidenbauer had 27 saves in goal for the Trojans.

For the record

Aaron Wojtkowiak scored the historic first goal for Iroquois/Alden in a loss to North Tonawanda last Friday. Sunday night, the newest Fed team won its first game, 4-3, over Lew-Port at the Buffalo State Arena on Mitch Carlson’s second goal of the game in overtime.

Fredonia's Bertrando gets first win

Fredonia broke into the win column, getting its first win for new coach Nick Bertrando in a 65-53 nonleague win over visiting St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

"It was back and forth until we finally got a little separation halfway through the fourth quarter," Bertrando said. Guard Kaleb Rybij led Fredonia with 17 points, including fouir 3-pointers.

"Our freshman Nick Whitfield did a nice job on the boards in the second half," Bertrando said. "We ended up with seven rebounds.

Whitfield also had 12 points.

Starpoint (3-2) outscored Springville, 18-8, in the fourth quarter for a 57-49 victory over the Griffins. Aaron Chase (14), Joe Carlson (11) and Adam Rankie (10) led the Spartans. Mason Goodridge led Springville (1-3) with 21 points.

Dorian Plummer scored 26 points for Tapestry Charter to lead a 69-52 nonleague victory over Medina.

Clarence girls win ECIC opener

Clarence (1-1) opened its ECIC I league scheduled with a 56-40 win at Lancaster, outscoring the Legends, 17-3 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore center Lizzie Fitch scored eight of her 12 points and had eight of her 12 rebounds in the fourth quarter.

"It was her first double-double on varsity ever," said Clarence coach Erin Booker. "She had a really strong fourth quarter, and weplayed solid defense to hold them to only three points."

Senior Thesesa Bienko also had 12 points for the Red Devils. Senior Hailey Kirisits led Lancaster with 13 points.