Don Paul: The ice man cometh to WNY

Although I didn’t want to admit in Sunday night on the air, this is going to be a pretty quiet weather week.

It’s a good time for some continuing education on frozen precipitation. This knowledge will come in handy during the holiday season if you’re having trouble shaking someone at a gathering who’s getting on your nerves. This will not be exhaustive or exhausting – just a simple primer.

Let’s begin with winter’s poster child: snow. Here is an encapsulated definition.

That’s not very satisfying taken by itself. The types, shapes and sizes of snow crystals are dependent on atmospheric conditions related to temperature, water vapor, the depth of the layer in the atmosphere where snowflakes may form and the vertical motion in the atmosphere. A snowflake is a single ice crystal which has formed around a nucleus, such as a dust particle, and which develops in crystal form. The most classic form in the dendrite, a six sided crystal, which is usually somewhat symmetrical.

It’s said no two snowflakes are identical, which is due to the almost infinite shapes crystals can take. When you consider it is estimated there are 10 quintillion water molecules in a dendrite, that’s a reasonable assumption. However, we don’t really know that to be factual, and probably never will. If any two were identical, the odds of gathering them up in one sample would be prohibitive.

Snowflakes sometime stick to one another in moist, milder environments and form into large clumps of flakes. Scientists who have classified snowflakes into their many types have categorized them into as many as 80 different shapes, including needles, columns and plates. Here are just a very few of them, from famed snowflake photographer Wilson Bentley.

Again these many shapes and categories are related to moisture content, temperatures and vertical motion.

Now, it’s time for sleet. Sleet is not hail, though it is often called hail by casual observers. Sleet begins as snow high up in the clouds, then falls through a warm layer of air and partially melts, and then refreezes into ice pellets in a shallower layer of subfreezing air closer to the ground.

Some of you may be interested to see that I, Don Paul, used the Farmers' Almanac as my photographic source. Yes, I have blasted their worthless weather forecasts ad nauseam, but I’ve always added they have loads of useful information within the publication. This photo is just such an example.

The big difference between sleet and hail is hail begins as a water droplet which is carried upward on updrafts picking up supercooled moisture (supercooled moisture is water vapor which has not yet frozen due to a lack of a nucleus, even though the air temperature is far below freezing) where it freezes into a hailstone. It must be a least 5 millimeters in diameter to be classified as a hailstone. Multiple trips up in violent updrafts common to strong thunderstorms can give hailstones thick, onionlike layers which enable huge size to be attained.

The worst of all winter weather frozen precipitation is the type which freezes last, as it strikes the surface. Freezing rain is by far the most treacherous icing. It may begin as snow high up before melting completely in a thicker layer of warm air than is the case with sleet. It develops when the subfreezing layer is so shallow the rain falling through it doesn’t freeze until it strikes sidewalks, streets, parking lots, cars, trees and power lines. It’s a matter of the subfreezing layer being even more shallow than the thicker cold layer which produces sleet.

The forecast challenge in precipitation type between sleet vs. freezing rain is what thinned my hair. Besides our own pattern recognition and atmospheric cross sections/profiles detected by weather balloons, we have models which aid us in determining how shallow the subfreezing layer will be when warm air is overrunning the surface. We’ve had ice storms in which Buffalo received sleet and Rochester received the weighty glaze from freezing rain.

Sleet makes that ping-ping-ping sound because it doesn’t accrete to surfaces like power lines the way freezing rain does. Such was the case on March 3 and 4 in 1991, when we came through pretty well with sleet and Rochester suffered massive disruption and power outages from a major freezing rain event.

It doesn’t take much of a model or human error to make the wrong call on less impactful sleet vs. highly impactful freezing rain; take my word for it. I regard it as one the most difficult forecasting calls a meteorologist faces.

Let’s finish up with a more benign type of precipitation: graupel. Usually when I say that German word on the air, my running gag is to spell it. Other than lightning being misspelled as lightening, graupel is the next most misspelled word in weather (grapple, gropple).

Graupel looks like sleet/ice pellets, except that it is bright white, and it is made of snow, not ice. The compressed pellets look like teeny-tiny Styrofoam balls. Graupel begins as a snowflake which picks up more moisture in updrafts, grows larger and falls as a rounded snowball. It crushes like snow, not hard ice and can bounce nicely like ice pellets, which leads to further confusion.

You are now set to elucidate to a captive audience, as I often do with glee.