Sabres need their silent scorers to start making some noise

Until Saturday's third-period collapse against Philadelphia, it had been more than seven weeks since the Buffalo Sabres had lost a game by four goals. That's when everything changed.

The Sabres gave up four power-play goals and lost, 5-1, on Oct. 18 in San Jose. It was their third defeat in four games, all of the losses featuring just a one-goal output. The next day, at a practice in suburban Los Angeles, coach Phil Housley revamped his entire corps of forwards and put Jack Eichel with Jeff Skinner.

It was a move that changed the season, and perhaps franchise history moving forward. The Sabres responded with a 5-1 win over the Kings that was highlighted by a Skinner hat trick and started a 14-2-2 run that was their best in 12 years.

The team starts this week facing a similar scenario. The Sabres are 0-3-2 in their last five games and have become strictly a one-line club when it comes to offense. And who's the opponent coming to KeyBank Center on Tuesday night? It's the Kings.

There is one difference. Housley worked his team hard Monday in HarborCenter but didn't put the lines through the blender. Instead, he opted to sprinkle some change.

Housley had Tage Thompson on the third line with Vladimir Sobotka and Jason Pominville, returned Kyle Okposo to the second line with Conor Sheary and Casey Mittelstadt and gave Rasmus Dahlin a chance at the point on the top power play with Rasmus Ristolainen.

"We've changed lines even when we've been winning games," Housley said. "We're trying to find the right balance just moving some guys around and we'll see how that plays out tomorrow."

Housley needs to see some results. The club has eight goals over the last four games, all by Eichel (4), Reinhart (3) and Skinner (1). In fact, Eichel has four straight Buffalo goals and no other Sabre has scored in the team's last 91 minutes of play.

Culprits are numerous. Okposo has no goals in the last 12 games. Pominville has one goal in 14 games. Sheary has no goals in his last 10. Mittelstadt has none in his last seven. In the 15 games since Nov. 8, the team has gotten a total of three goals out of a group that consists of Patrik Berglund, Sobotka, Johan Larsson, Zemgus Girgensons and Evan Rodrigues.

Even the defense, which was pushing the NHL leaders, has gone dry by scoring in just one of the last nine games.

"You can't dwell on it, you just have to work yourself out of it," Okposo said. "You've got to trust yourself and just go to the net. I went to the net last game and had a few opportunities at the doorstep, so they'll come.

"Nobody puts more pressure on me than myself. That's how I've always been and how I'll always be until I stop playing hockey. I expect a lot out of myself. I had a really good summer and I feel good on the ice. It's just pucks aren't going in right now. I have to be more confident with it offensively."

Pominville, who has lost his top-line spot on the wing to Reinhart and has seen his power-play time limited, said the team has to avoid getting discouraged.

"It's happened to everyone. You have to keep working, keep shooting," said Pominville, who is tied with Eichel for second on the team with nine goals. "I was on the power play, getting special-teams time, so that helps, but with the rest you just go out and play. Hopefully you get a bounce, go to the net and hopefully get rewarded for it."

Mittelstadt also felt he had some scoring chances against Philadelphia. While four goals in 30 games is a pace he's not used to, he has been facing difficult defensive matchups as the team's No. 2 center in recent games and has been trying to keep his head above water at that end of the ice.

"It's been slow for me, something new I guess," Mittelstadt said. "But it's going to come. I had a few good chances the last game and I've got to just start putting them in. If the chances aren't coming, that's when you start getting worried. You keep getting chances, eventually they'll start going in."

Housley put the team through a tough practice Monday, spending an hour on battle drills, 2-on-2 rushes and power-play workouts. The Sabres talked things out off the ice Sunday and knew they had to be ready to work hard Monday.

They've already snapped one slump this season. The prevailing feeling they have is there's no reason they can't do it again.

"It's one of those things where we can't squeeze our sticks," Housley said. "We've got to go play without the puck and when we do have it, we'll have the opportunity to attack."

"Once you do it once, I think it's easier to get back there," Okposo said. "It's when you don't have that foundation, then you don't really know what to do and how to get out of it. I think we do know how to get out of it."