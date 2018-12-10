Sabres Notebook: As Carter Hutton's return looms, Cal Petersen might start for Kings

Sabres coach Phil Housley made it pretty clear after practice Monday that his starting goaltender will be back sometime this week, and Carter Hutton continues to progress toward a return to the crease. Hutton skated again Tuesday morning in KeyBank Center and will back up Linus Ullmark Tuesday against Los Angeles.

He might play here Thursday night against Arizona.

"He had a really good day yesterday," Housley said of Hutton after Tuesday's optional skate. "I just want to get him in one more practice before he plays but it's good to see him ready to play."

Hutton, who sat out Saturday's game against Philadelphia with an upper-body injury, skated on his own Sunday and returned to full workouts with the team on Monday, taking shots in all drills.

Hutton was upbeat about returning but tight-lipped about his timetable.

"Just a little maintenance, a little banged up. We'll be all right," said Hutton, who is tied for fifth in the NHL among goalies with 12 wins. "The skate went well. For now, we'll just go with that."

"It was good to see him back battling," Housley said. "He looked like his old self back there. I'm sure he was glad to be back out on the ice after this little stint."

Housley said Hutton would "definitely" be back this week, barring any setbacks. The Sabres have three other upcoming games – here Thursday against Arizona as well as road games Saturday at Washington and Sunday at Boston.

Hutton had much more say when asked about the state of the team, which is in an 0-3-2 slide after its 10-game winning streak.

"Things were just rolling and it seems like it was easy but it wasn't easy," Hutton said. "It was really hard. All of those games we won were really tough and I think we just have to get back to the grind of it and appreciate how hard it is in this league.

"We're not far removed from being the hottest team in the league. It's the ebbs and flows but we don't want to be a streaky team in that sense. We want to be a team that's consistent every night and that's what we've got to pride ourselves with."

•••

The Sabres' power play, in a 1-for-14 rut, produced some new looks at practice Monday. Chief among them was Rasmus Dahlin going to the point on the top unit with Rasmus Ristolainen.

"That's part of our secondary scoring too, right?" Housley said. "When you look at it, we've struggled with that and we've got to simplify it by putting some guys in some different spots. We're trying to get as many looks at guys playing on the flanks, getting some shots, getting a feel for it and we'll see when the coaches talk where that's going to go."

Dahlin and Ristolainen were with the line of Jeff Skinner, Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart. The second unit had Casey Mittelstadt and Lawrence Pilut at the points, with Evan Rodrigues, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo up front.

•••

The Kings lost, 3-1, Monday night in Detroit and Jonathan Quick got the start in goal. That could mean former Sabres prospect Cal Petersen could get the call in Buffalo. Petersen is 4-4 with a 2.41 goals-against average and .929 save percentage since being called up from Ontario of the AHL.

Petersen, 24, was the Sabres' fifth-round pick in 2013 and attended multiple development camps while playing three seasons at Notre Dame. But Petersen opted for free agency rather than staying with Buffalo and instead signed a two-year deal with Los Angeles on July 1, 2017.

The Kings posted a 4-2 win here in February and are seeking consecutive wins in Buffalo for the first time since Feb. 9, 1992, and March 15, 1993. Since then, the Sabres are 14-2-1 in their last 17 home games against Los Angeles and have outscored them here, 69-29.

Buffalo's 5-1 win over the Kings on Oct. 20 was their first in Staples Center since 2003.

•••

In other ex-Sabres goaltending news, Chad Johnson was placed on waivers Monday by the St. Louis Blues and claimed Tuesday by the Anaheim Ducks. Johnson, who was Robin Lehner's backup in Buffalo in both 2015-16 and 2017-18, was just 2-6, 3.55/.884 for the Blues this season. His save percentage was third from the bottom in the NHL among goalies with at least 10 appearances.

Anaheim's quick claim was an indication it was in the market for a backup to John Gibson because of an injury suffered Sunday by former Buffalo starter Ryan Miller against New Jersey. Miller, who was going for his 375th career win to set an all-time record for American goalies, left that game after a collision in the goal crease and the Ducks announced Tuesday afternoon he will be out about six weeks with a sprained MCL.

The Blues have struggled all season in goal and the final straw on Johnson apparently was Sunday's 6-1 home loss to Vancouver, with starter Jake Allen yanked after giving up three goals in the first six minutes and Johnson giving up three more goals.

The Blues called up goalie Jordan Binnington from San Antonio after that game and sent Johnson packing on Monday. Johnson, 32, had a 33-save shutout Nov. 9 against San Jose but has been terrible in the five games since (5.05 GAA/.832 save percentage).

With Linus Ullmark on the rise, the Sabres were not interested in keeping Johnson after last season, when he went 10-16-3/3.55/.891.