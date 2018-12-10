[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen's incredible run can't hide Bills' flaws

Josh Allen has rushed for 335 yards since his return from an elbow injury, more than any NFL quarterback has compiled over a three-game stretch during the Super Bowl era. Just one running back (the Giants' Saquon Barkley) has ran for more yards than the rookie quarterback these last three weeks. Allen has also joined O.J. Simpson, Thurman Thomas and Fred Jackson — the three all-time rushers in franchise history — as the only Bills to run for at least 95 yards in three consecutive games.

That historic production, however, has produced more losses than wins for the Bills.

Draft classmate Sam Darnold did what Allen was unable to on Sunday: make the big throws on two fourth quarter touchdown drives to lead the Jets in a 27-23 comeback victory at New Era Field. Allen's impressive yardage totals, while fun to watch, reflect a larger problem in the Bills' overall rushing attack, and aren't exactly part of the game plan.

"We've got to be able to protect the quarterback and run the football," coach Sean McDermott said in his postgame news conference. "I know when your quarterback is your leading rusher week in and week out, it's not a healthy thing."

What about the Bills' Pro Bowl running back: That would be LeSean McCoy, who gained one yard on two carries before leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and has now ceded the team lead in rushing yards to Allen.

