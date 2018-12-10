Bills linebacker Matt Milano has season-ending surgery

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano had surgery for a broken fibula on Monday and will be out for the remainder of the season.

Milano had to be carted off the field with 1:22 remaining in the game when his left leg got rolled up on as he made a tackle at the goal line. Milano came into the game tied for second in the NFL with six takeaways.

Bills coach Sean McDermott described the result as "good news," given that Milano could have suffered a knee injury.

"Matt’s done a good job for us," McDermott said. "He really grew this year and we’ll miss him, but look forward to getting him back in offseason."

McDermott said the prognosis is similar to the broken fibula suffered by center Russell Bodine, who had surgery last week.

McDermott said the Bills are working through a potential replacement for Milano, but said it's possible that it could be a committee approach.