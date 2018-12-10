Bill Kirchen's Americana - with a holiday twist - pleases Sportsmen's crowd

Bill Kirchen’s Americana music credentials are impeccable. As a guitarist and seminal member of irreverent hard-core country/rock legends Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen, Kirchen developed a reputation as one of the finest musicians in the genre. He has that “twang” guitar sound and an ingratiating sense of humor that comes through in Kirchen’s between-song patter and the material he chooses for his sets.

His “Honky Tonk Holiday Show” has become a seasonal fixture at Sportsmen's Tavern and never fails to pack the house. Kirchen’s current bandmates (bassist David Carroll and drummer Rick Richards) are stalwarts from the fertile Austin, Texas, music scene and are fully capable of maintaining the proper grounding necessary to support the leader’s rapid-fire artistry. They’re one tight unit.

Over the course of two sets, the trio covered a lot of musical territory. Although the band heralded what type of song was next in line by the simple addition of wearing “Santa hats” whenever there was a Christmas tune on the way, this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill seasonal offering.

This visual cue was displayed right from the beginning of the first set where the band lead off with “Reindeer Boogie” and “Blue Christmas Lights” before eventually doffing their hats and diving into “Rocks Into Sand," “Word To the Wise" and “I Ain’t Got Time For the Blues”.

Kirchen’s Commander Cody days were represented by a few of their classic covers (“Hot Rod Lincoln," “Semi-Truck,” “Wine, Wine, Wine," and “Too Much Fun”) but the trio’s diverse offerings also included a Dick Curless’ truck driver opus (“A Tombstone Every Mile”), a folk classic by Bob Dylan (“The Times They Are A’Changin’”), and a clever take on a Santo and Johnny instrumental hit (“Sleep Walk”).

Songs like Merl Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” were tucked right next to a surf inflected “Silent Night." Red Simpson’s “Truckin’ Trees for Christmas” was slipped into close proximity with the irreverent “Daddy’s Drinking Up Our Christmas” (another hit from the Commander Cody songbook).

Other semi-traditional seasonal fare like Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run," Elvis Presley’s cover of “Blue Christmas” (complete with audience participation segment), and a take on “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” were included along with some less conventional fare.

That means tunes like Albert King’s bluesy “Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin’,” “Daddy’s Drinking Up Our Christmas” (another Commander Cody tune), and “Santa Looked a Lot Like Daddy” were tossed into the sonic mix as leavening for the (slightly) more sober-sided material.

Yes, this wasn’t a traditional Christmas show but it was most certainly one of the more entertaining offerings of the season.

CONCERT REVIEW

Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun's Honky Tonk Holiday Show, Dec. 9 in Sportsmen's Tavern.