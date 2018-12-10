Bennett football coach Steve McDuffie placed on leave

Bennett football coach and Buffalo Public Schools teacher Steve McDuffie has been placed on leave pending an investigation into an undisclosed matter.

Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson Elena Cala said in an emailed statement to The News: “Mr. McDuffie is on leave pending investigation, as is always the case in the wake of allegations. Personnel issues are not discussed pending due process.”

McDuffie is on paid leave and won’t take part in any off-season conditioning programs with the team until the matter is resolved.

He did not respond to messages seeking comment.

McDuffie has been the coach at Bennett for eight seasons. Under his watch, the program has enjoyed on-field success with several players going on to play Division I college football, including his son and 2016 Buffalo News Football Player of the Year Isaiah McDuffie, who is a sophomore linebacker at Boston College.

Steve McDuffie has guided the Tigers to a 46-28 record, including four regular-season division titles in four different classifications (Class AA, A, B and C). He has guided the team to Section VI championship games in each of those classes, with the Tigers winning the Class A championship in 2016.

Bennett lost to Lancaster, 17-6, in the Class AA sectional final last month at New Era Field to cap a 7-3 season.