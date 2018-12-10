BEHM, Isabell F. "Pudge"

BEHM - Isabell F. "Pudge"

Of Lockport, NY, December 8, 2018. Wife of the late William Behm and Walter Behm; Aunt Pudge to several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews; a step-mother and grandmother of two. Isabell was predeceased by her siblings, Howard, Jr. (Betty), William, Edward and Betty Lorish. Friends may call on Thursday 3-7 PM at LANGE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 186 East Ave., Lockport, where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11 AM. Interment in Cold Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at langefuneralhomeinc.com.