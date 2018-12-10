AP basketball voter: Why I have UB basketball ranked No. 5

Graham Couch from the Lansing State Journal in Michigan, has been an advocate of the University at Buffalo men's basketball team from the jump.

Couch had UB ranked as No. 6 in the Associated Press poll after the Bulls beat preseason No. 13 West Virginia in the season opener and his positioning helped UB get into the Top 25 in the first poll of the regular season. Couch has had UB within the top seven since and voted the Bulls at No. 5 this week.

UB continues to rise and is No. 14 this week, receiving votes from all but one voter.

Here is what Couch told The Buffalo News via email Monday on why he has UB at No. 5.

I love this Buffalo team, have since last season. CJ Massinburg, I think, is a pro. What happens one year shouldn't really carry over to the next, but what Buffalo did to Arizona and how many players the Bulls had returning made them worth watching out of the gate. The two early road wins - at West Virginia and at Southern Illinois a couple days later - were impressive. They didn't shoot well at SIU (which has a veteran team and gave Kentucky fits at Rupp), but took the Salukis apart in the second half. If any high major had this resume, they'd be a shoo-in for the top 10. Well, given the talent returning and what that talent did last season, I don't see how Buffalo can't be judged the same way.

Couch writes a weekly column explaining an aspect of his voting. You can reach this week's by clicking here.