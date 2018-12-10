Another Voice: Ratings system falls short as predictor of nursing home care

By Patricia Dowling

The Buffalo News is to be applauded for the compelling series of articles spotlighting the struggles and sorrows that characterize daily life for too many residents in local nursing homes. These articles rightly focus on the abysmal care at facilities ranked lowest in the five-star rating system through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Although the rating system is useful, it falls short as an accurate predictor of the quality of care that a resident can expect at the facility. The comparison of staffing levels at a one-star versus a five-star facility reflects the amount of time spent with residents by registered nurses only, not by nonlicensed staff or certified nursing assistants, who provide the bulk of personal care, 24 hours per day, for residents. Due to the daunting shortage of aides across our region, low CNA staffing levels are pervasive throughout the nursing home industry.

My mother lived in a semiprivate room in a five-star skilled nursing facility for 22 months. On weekends and holidays, there were often only two to three aides per shift on a unit of 40 residents with multiple needs. It was on these “short shifts” that I often found my mother’s clothing, seat cushion, and even the floor next to her wheelchair, soaked with urine. When I asked that my mother be brought to the toilet every two hours, I was told this was not possible.

The distribution of resources for long-term care is upside down. Among nursing home staffers, the aides have the most contact with residents, and provide 80 to 90 percent of the care. Why then do we give these essential staff members the least voice, status and money in the system? Why do we not insist on a minimum ratio of residents to aides, so that both groups can experience a better quality of life in the nursing home?

The bigger question is not how to increase staffing levels or to solve the shortage of CNAs, but whether we can finally move away from the institutionalized and medicalized environment of the traditional nursing home, to a more humane and individualized setting that truly feels like a home, where older adults can continue lives with meaning, dignity and choice.

Across the nation there is a “culture change” movement in long-term care, to create smaller, more home-like housing that features living spaces for a few people built around a core central area, a kitchen and separate bedrooms.

We need to look in the mirror as we make decisions about the quality of care we provide for individuals in the last years of their lives. Because we all have an older person inside of us, and we may likely be the next person in that bed.

Patricia Dowling, an employee of the Erie County Department of Senior Services for the past 16 years, has been a professional in the field of aging for 35 years.