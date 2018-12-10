Allen-Darnold match-up leads to big Bills TV rating

The first match-up that featured Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen and New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold led to the Bills’ highest-rated Sunday afternoon game of the season.

The Bills’ 27-23 loss to the Jets had a 38.5 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate. The rating peaked at game’s end at a 44.2 rating.

Before Sunday, the Bills’ victory over Jacksonville had been the highest-rated Sunday game of the season at 38.0.

The Bills’ earlier 41-10 road win over the New York Jets Sunday was close behind with a 37.8 rating.

Sunday's rating is even more impressive when you consider the Bills and the Jets are both having bad seasons.

The highest-rated Bills game of the season was the Monday Night Football loss to the New England Patriots that was simulcast on ESPN and WKBW-TV (Channel 7). It had a combined rating of 41.7.

