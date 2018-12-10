Throwing hatchets? Cooking? Here's a holiday gift guide for experiences in WNY

Gift guides circulate each December for the "one who has everything" or the "sporty one," the "outdoorsy one" and the "coffee lover." There are gift guides for husbands, wives, best friends, sons and daughters, filled with quirky gadgets that might (maybe!) be helpful if you find yourself in a situation where you suddenly have to charge your phone while cutting an apple.

And maybe you'll get it right with that peony-scented candle that looks like a cactus, or the laptop sleeve that says "My other job is in the woods," but if you want to be absolutely certain that your gift won't waste away in someone's attic until it finds its way to a garage sale in a decade, consider something less tangible and more fun.

Such as a cooking class. Or a wine-tasting class. Or a hatchet-throwing party.

Get your cooking on

Around New Year's, a slew of Americans will inevitably promise themselves that they will cook more and eat better next year. So, help them along. Auburn Watson Culinary Arts Center in Cheektowaga offers a hands-on "New Year's Resolution" class, with a healthy but decadent menu of glazed tuna, black rice salad, grilled chicken Milanese and more. They host classes several times a month, for a slightly hefty price tag, but these aren't your average cooking classes. Chef Mike Andrzejewski, of Seabar, Tappo and Cantina Loco, will hold a hands-on master class in January and Chef So Kimura of Bacchus is hosting an Asian noodle class, focusing on four signature dishes.

Each hands-on class includes cooking the meal with a small group under close instruction of the chef, then eating the meal afterward.

D'Avolio Culinary Institute also offers a similar sort of hands-on class, which includes a cooking portion followed by a sit-down four-course meal. They also host demonstrations, cooking competitions and group classes.

For a more affordable and kid-friendly option, the Cooking School at Tops teaches a wide array of classes, broken into groups for all ages and including healthy classes taught by dietitians. Informational classes teach about cooking with diabetes, arthritis, allergies and weight-loss goals. There are classes dedicated to ravioli-making, soups, ganache, cast-iron cooking, Super Bowl appetizers and vegetarian foods; the list goes on for a while. "Little chefs," ages 3 to 6, make tiny edible crafts such as strawberries dipped in yogurt and graham crackers; "Future chefs," ages 7 and up, create more difficult dishes such as mac and cheese and cheeseburger soup. Here's the class calendar for January through March.

At Cipollina in Akron, chef Jerry Clementi, formerly of Cafe Aroma and Trattoria Aroma, teaches you how to make his most popular Italian recipes, such as risotto, polenta, gnocchi and burrata. Each class includes wine, the meal you make, recipes to take with you and an apron.

Make em' laugh at a comedy class

Do you have a friend who always suggests watching the latest stand-up on Netflix? Or who references "The Office" every other sentence in conversation? Or who could have been a successful comedian in a past life?

Take them to comedy class, where they can learn the technique behind stand-up, improv and simply making people laugh. As we all know, it's not that easy.

Comedy Sportz Buffalo offers three levels of improv classes and a minor league for comedy competition. These aren't one-time classes, they're a semester of commitment, so you might want to check with your friend to see if they have the time first. Middle school and high school kids can get involved, too, in two improv classes. Wouldn't middle school have been more fun if you knew how to laugh about it?

Helium Comedy Club also offers improv and stand-up courses – in the same comedy club that's hosted Michael Ian Black, Hannibal Buress and Michelle Wolf – taught by Rich Lamb and Don Gervasi. The classes are entry-level – you don't need experience in front of a blank curtain and in front of a mic – and last for six three-hour classes, ending with a graduation performance.

The News' reporter Tim O'Shei attended a whole six-class semester at Helium, where he observed several different characters embracing their inner funny. Read his story to find out what it's like.

Skate the winter away at the Ice at Canalside

For an ice skating enthusiast who enjoys the energetic urban feel of Canalside's downtown rink but forgets their skates and ends up paying $10 every time they go, an individual season pass is perfect. For $59, a pass-holder can skate whenever they want to, however much they want to and get free skate rentals. A pass includes two complimentary passes for friends and discounts to nearly 20 local restaurants, bars and activities. A family pass, which includes four skaters, costs $140.

You can purchase them online or in person at the Ice at Canalside. Oh, and don't forget to have them fill out safety waivers before they go.

Tour some of Buffalo's historic architecture

Stepping into the Darwin Martin House is a bit like stepping into a beautiful time machine. Frank Lloyd Wright's masterpiece is a blast from Buffalo's architectural past, and that's the main appeal. Choose between a quick one-hour tour or a more comprehensive two-hour one, each led by a knowledgeable docent leading you through the historic landmark, or a photography tour. Indoor photography is not allowed during the nonphotography tours, but you can snap your shutter to your heart's content at the photography one, for personal use only.

Explore Buffalo gives all sorts of tours of the city, from historical to spooky to creative, by neighborhood or district, and over the summer, by boat, kayak and bike. Purchase a tour for someone who would like to get to know the city more intimately, a history buff or architecture aficionado.

Learn how to enjoy a snowy winter

This isn't a particularly inexpensive present, but if you're looking to splurge on someone with something special, give them the gift of an inclusive romantic ski retreat at Holiday Valley. They offer a "beers n' brews" package, a couples ski package and a package where novices can learn to ski and snowboard at their school, among others. Each one varies with what they include, with gift baskets, overnight stays, lift tickets, rental equipment, meals, sauna and pool access. Most are cheaper than an Xbox or a Vitamix, but you can decide which your friend would enjoy more. Family packages are also available.

Drink with knowledge

Ah yes, the wine enthusiasts. Drinking it, smelling it, talking about it, reading about it and learning about it. At Winkler and Samuels, you can do all of that, plus enjoy some cheese and appetizers to accompany all of those reds and whites. Melissa Winkler, owner and sommelier, teaches each class in the private cellar tasting room. They're holding holiday-themed classes for the rest of the month, then they'll post their January classes.

At Dwyer's Pub Scotch Club, taste three fiery whiskeys and learn all about Scotch and distilleries from founder Keith Sexton. Aside from the whiskey tastings, you also get a drink and an order of Dwyer's wings.

[Related: At Dwyer's Pub Scotch Club, bonding over love of whiskey – and wings]

Or drink and throw hatchets

Buffalo was missing an ax-throwing club before, don't you think? At Hatchets and Hops, try your arm at hurdling hatchets while drinking beer. You don't have to be a burly lumberjack to do it, either (though I can't imagine that would hurt), because they say it's more about technique than strength.