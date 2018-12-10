'90 Minutes'-plus in Allentown: Afternoon, evening in old, weird, Bohemian Buffalo

Allentown is changing, they say.

That was the buzz as I spent a late fall afternoon and evening indulging in food, drink and music, digging what I’ve long believed to be a deep Bohemian vibe in this funky first neighborhood north of the Buffalo downtown-proper border.

“It’s not like it used to be, man,” a grizzled acquaintance drawled when I ran into him after indulging in a deliciously decadent plate of cheese curds, gravy and fries at Allen St. Poutine (242 Allen St.). “It might look the same right now” – a crisp afternoon sprayed with blessed sunshine – “but at night, it’s starting to feel like Chippewa. It’s all ‘Bro'ed’ out now.”

I took this to mean that Allentown was becoming more of a spot to drink heavily, dance and try to “hook up” than to hang out hearing jazz, Americana, jam bands and rock ensembles, or dig the DJ and the cheap drinks at the Old Pink and cap it all off with a late night/early morning breakfast at the Towne Restaurant.

That was my Allentown, particularly in the '90s, when I lived on Richmond Avenue and spent most of my time and money on the block of Allen Street between Elmwood and Wadsworth. It was the hub of the music scene back then, and it all felt artsy and hip. No one had any money. But beers were cheap at the Old Pink and Nietzsche’s, and it wasn’t hard to scrape a few bucks together for a night-ending souvlaki at the Towne.

Ah, but what does Allentown look and feel like in the “New Buffalo”? What’s been gained and what’s been lost as a new generation of businesses and urban dwellers moved in?

I set out to find out. Along the way, I had a blast, and recalled vividly what drew me to this neighborhood five nights a week back in the day when a gig worth playing or seeing and a few bucks worth of beer money in my pocket were my primary concerns in life.

Yes, the neighborhood’s population is changing, and the clientele for the clubs and restaurants is mirroring that change. It has never really been breaking news that you need to keep your head up and be aware of your surroundings when you’re hanging out in Allentown at night. The same can be said for any neighborhood.

And though I did observe a shift in the vibe right around 10 p.m. on the recent Thursday I spent bouncing around from place to place – basically, a ton of young people showed up dressed like they were headed for a dance club, which they were – I Uber’ed out of Allentown that evening convinced that the song remained pretty much the same.

After chasing down my poutine with a cold brew or two at the Old Pink (223 Allen St.), I hit Allen Burger Venture (175 Allen St.) in search of something filling but not afternoon-ending; meaning, I didn’t want to tie on too heavy of a feedbag and suddenly feel the need for a late-afternoon nap.

I hit pay dirt when I happened upon the Tuna Tataki Burger, a brilliant concoction that treats peppercorn-crusted tuna like an over-the-top burger, wrapping it in a brioche roll and smothering it in avocado. I was satiated, full but not comatose, and able to enjoy my Thin Man Brewery Bliss IPA without feeling like Mr. Creosote, that character in Monty Python’s “Meaning of Life” who can’t stop until he’s one after-dinner mint over the line. Onward.

Recently, I’ve been hitting Allentown for dinner or brunch more so than for an all-night bacchanal, and my favored stops include the awesomely funky Betty’s (370 Virginia St.) for their outstanding Sunday brunch – a hang made all the more enjoyable by the local artists’ wares adorning the walls – and Gabriel’s Gate (145 Allen St.) for some delectable tavern fare and one of their lip-smacking brown ales, best enjoyed when the weather warrants a trip to their back patio.

But the poutine and tuna were enough on this afternoon, which was rapidly turning into evening. Back to the Old Pink for an ice-cold space-filler, then, while I mapped out my evening.

Good to go, I wandered the minimal amount of pavement between the Pink and Allen Street Hardware Cafe (245 Allen St.) to catch some Pine Fever, the regional old-timey Americana ensemble that usually performs twin sets on the third Thursday of each month. The band was fully warmed up when I arrived, and though it was well before 9 p.m., there was a decent crowd digging their delightfully raw and rustic sounds.

I was all IPA’d out, so I went for a Big Ditch Low Bridge Blonde Ale. (Drink local, folks!) The clock seemed to turn at an increased rate, as it has a way of doing when you’re not driving, and the beer is flowing, and by the time I emerged from Hardware, Allen Street was buzzing.

I stumbled into Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar (253 Allen St.) where the weekly Throwback Thursday was taking place, meaning I was treated to a DJ playing pop, R&B and hip-hop from the ’80s, ’90s and ’00s, which went well with my Heineken and a brief-but-spirited catch-up with some old friends.

On to Nietzsche’s (248 Allen St.), a vantage point from which I’ve observed more than a few last calls over the years. Alas, it was a work night, and though I heartily enjoyed the stylings of Rochester’s the Mighty High & Dry – the band calls its sound “big-hearted rock ’n’ soul,” which is exactly what it delivered – this was not going to be one of those nights when I heard the bartender exclaim “I don’t care where you go, but you can’t stay here” as the staff rather understandably waited for the last few die-hards to clear out. Time to give my thumbs a workout on the old Uber app.

So – has Allentown truly changed? Maybe. But if so, I hardly noticed. Slipping back into the region’s bleary-eyed groove felt as comfortable to me as throwing on a favorite old, worn-and-weathered Irish sweater. Some things simply don’t need to change.

