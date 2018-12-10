Share this article

print logo

4 juveniles arrested in Hamlin Park robbery

| Published | Updated

The sale of an item set up over Facebook ended with the arrests of four juveniles on Sunday afternoon, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police he was robbed at about 4 p.m. on Hughes Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Meech Street, by four assailants who displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

A BB gun was recovered, according to the report, which did not specify the item that was to be sold, nor the ages of those arrested.

Story topics: / / / /

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
There are no comments - be the first to comment