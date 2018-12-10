4 juveniles arrested in Hamlin Park robbery
The sale of an item set up over Facebook ended with the arrests of four juveniles on Sunday afternoon, according to a Buffalo police report.
The victim told police he was robbed at about 4 p.m. on Hughes Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Meech Street, by four assailants who displayed what appeared to be a handgun.
A BB gun was recovered, according to the report, which did not specify the item that was to be sold, nor the ages of those arrested.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ Hamlin Park/ police
