4 juveniles arrested in Hamlin Park robbery

The sale of an item set up over Facebook ended with the arrests of four juveniles on Sunday afternoon, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police he was robbed at about 4 p.m. on Hughes Avenue, between Jefferson Avenue and Meech Street, by four assailants who displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

A BB gun was recovered, according to the report, which did not specify the item that was to be sold, nor the ages of those arrested.