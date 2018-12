ZIOLKOWSKI, Delphine

ZIOLKOWSKI - Delphine Of Depew, December 2, 2018. Loving sister of the late Henry, Chester, Alice Konieczko, Maxine Moscicki, Mildred and Edward; dear aunt of Kathleen (Robert) Beiswanger and Kenneth (Mary Ellen) Konesco. Also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Private services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com.