ZIEMANN-SCHENDEL, Elaine M. (Therkildsen)

Of West Seneca, NY. December 6, 2018. Beloved mother of Donna (Dan) Rokitka, James (Maria) Schendel, Michael (Denise) Schendel, Kevin (Brenda) Schendel, and George Ziemann, II; loving grandmother of Daniel (Holly), Jacquie (Aaron), Matthew (Krissy), Andrew, James, and Michael; great-grandmother of Eleanor and Bryce; sister of Jean Fedorczak; predeceased by a sister and three brothers. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). Friends are invited.