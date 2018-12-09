Would-be home invader charged with DWI at four times legal limit

An Orchard Park resident helped town police nab a drunken driver who tried to enter a Potter Avenue home about 11 p.m. Saturday before being scared off, police said.

Police said a caller reported that someone tried to enter the home's back door but left after being confronted and got into a small black car.

The caller gave police the license plate number. An officer pulled the car over on West Quaker Street for a traffic stop, and said the driver smelled of alcohol and showed signs of being drunk. David P. Baldo, of Cheektowaga, was arrested after failing a field sobriety test, according to police.

Police said he had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.33 percent and his license had been suspended for a 2017 DWI and a 2009 DWI in Ontario.

Charges included felony aggravated DWI and trespassing.