Woman injured in early morning East Side shooting

Buffalo police are seeking information about an early morning shooting on Sunday after a 32-year-old Buffalo woman was struck in the leg by gunfire.

The unidentified woman was hit just after 5 a.m. in the 100 block of Grimes Street, near Lincoln Park off Broadway. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Police said that anyone with more information about the incident should call or text the confidential TIPCALL hotline at 847-2255.