WITSCHI, Adeline (Graw)

December 7, 2018, of Town of Tonawanda, NY, beloved wife of the late Fred; dearest mother of Harold (Teresa), David (Trish), Allan (Keith Ann) and Ken (Nancy) Witschi; cherished grandmother of Andrew, Sara, Tyler, Erik, Douglas and Brandon and great-grandmother of Landon and Kayla; dear sister of Marshall (Joyce) Graw; also survived by nieces Karen Wight and Jeanne Witschi. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial service will be held in the summer. If desired, contributions may be made to a charity of choice. Condolences and updated service information may be found at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com