WILLIAMS, Jean (Lloyd)

November 25, 2018, of West Seneca, NY, beloved wife of the late James E. Williams. Devoted mother of Cheryl (Donald) Paluch and Lynne (Robert Owens) Johnston. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Laurence Golob) Paluch and Andrew Paluch. Great-grandmother of Benjamin and Naomi Golob. Sister of the late Fr. Michael, Clayton (late Hazel), Wright Jr. and Robert Lloyd and Mary (late Sam) Paris, Rita (late Joseph) Brozina, Lois (late Robert) Doyle and Elizabeth (late Francis) Lopata. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 15th, from 10-11:30 AM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will follow at 11:30. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com