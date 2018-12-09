VENEZIA, Aleen F.

December 1, 2018, age 94 years, surrounded by her loving family. Survived by her children, Michael (MaryAnn), Jane, Kathy (George) and John (Michele); grandchildren, Michael (Sara), Anne Marie, Geoff (Lisa) Liedke, and Brianna; great-grandchildren, Darel, Regina and Estelle; sister Joy Bogatin of Altoona, Iowa; and many beloved area nieces and nephews, as well as from Iowa, Minnesota, Arizona, Maine, Texas and Massachusetts. Predeceased by brothers, Don (late Jerry) and Bob (Carol) Bryan. Aleen, from Waterloo, Iowa, met her husband John in 1943 during WWII at a USO in California and started their family in Buffalo. She loved her home, crafting, nature and the company of family, neighbors and friends. Aleen found a happy dwelling at Montabaur Heights in Clarence and enjoyed her Bingo, music and friends. She was a lucky lady in casinos and in life. Fortune followed her optimistic and determined spirit. She was a member of Home Bureau and a dedicated Inspector for the Board of Elections. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 28, 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice Foundation of WNY, who offered such comfort, care and peace to her and her family. Condolences and directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com