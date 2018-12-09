TUBBS, Garath L. "Stretch"

TUBBS - Garath L. "Stretch"

Of Tonawanda Twp. December 5, 2018. Husband of Twila Clark Tubbs; dear father of Katherine (late James) Ritzenthaler and Duane E. (Linda) Tubbs; loving grandfather of Jessica (Scott) Lisinski, Rachel Ritzenthaler, Christopher (Katie) Farnsworth, Michael L. and Sarah Tubbs; great-grandfather of Cameron, Elizabeth, Mason, Jackson, and twins, Parker and Jack; also survived by two sisters, nieces, and nephews. All are invited to a Memorial Service at Acacia Park Cemetery Chapel, 4215 North Tonawanda Creek Rd., Pendleton, NY, Monday at 2 PM. Please meet at cemetery chapel. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Stretch was an Army Korean War veteran, member of UAW Local 846, served as committeeman and safety rep, and was instrumental in "Right to Know" legislation for WNY Council on Occupational Safety and Health. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com