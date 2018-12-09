TRUESDALE, Geneva (Lawson)

TRUESDALE - Geneva (nee Lawson)

Departed this life December 4, 2018. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Monday, December 10, 2018, 12 noon - 5 PM. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 11 AM - 12 noon, at Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com