TOMASULA, Doreen Delores (Hoth)

December 4, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Vincent Tomasula; loving mother of Cheryl Tomasula Weber, Robin (Sharon) Tomasula and the late John Tomasula; dearest grandmother of Paula (Steven) Heigel, Michael (Rebecca) Weber, Gina (Dennis) Lalka, Anthony (Michelle) Tomasula, Lindsey (Travis) Tummond, Diina (Michael) Sciortino and Nicholas (Malissa) Tomasula; cherished great-grandmother of 12; Doreen is also survived by her sister Betty (late Fred) Seitter, brothers Norman and Sherwood (Tammy) Hoth; and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, December 29 at 9:30 am in Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Snyder, NY 14226. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.