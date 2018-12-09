TERNULLO, Eleanor A. (Petko)

Of Tonawanda Twp., December 8, 2018, at age 96, beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Michael (Collette Yaroski), Nancy (Richard) Shaw and Gregory (Charlene) Ternullo; dear sister of the late Richard (Betty) Petko; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Monday 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Tuesday at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Donations to Assumption Church Preservation Fund preferred. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com