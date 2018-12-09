Niagara Falls teen, juvenile accused of shoplifting clothing

A young Niagara Falls man was arrested along with a juvenile companion Saturday evening, accused of shoplifting $154 worth of clothing from the Super Walmart store on Military Road.

Zauvon O. Chappell, 17, of Ashland Avenue, was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. after store security personnel said he tried to steal 12 articles of clothing from the store. Chappell was charged with petit larceny, while the juvenile was turned over to his mother pending an appearance in Family Court.