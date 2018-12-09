Suspect arrested after armed robbery near Canisius College

A suspect is in custody following an armed robbery about 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Hughes Avenue across the street from the Canisius College Student Center, Kimberly Beaty, the college’s director of public safety, reported in a campus notification email.

Beaty said the robbery at 69 Hughes appeared to be preplanned and “associated with the purchase of a cellphone from an individual on Facebook.” She added that Buffalo Police had recovered a weapon and that “a second person of interest” may have been located by law enforcement officers.

Beaty noted that no Canisius students were involved in the incident and that Campus Safety officers are at the scene.