SUIDA, Virginia V. (Bartus)

SUIDA - Virginia V. (nee Bartus)

Of Hamburg, NY, December 3, 2018. Precious wife of John L. Suida; dearest mother of John and Kenneth (Joan); loving grandmother of Mark (Cheryl) Suida and Kimberly (Joseph) Servantez; great-grandmother of Samantha, Miranda, Jillian, Luke and Aubrey; sister of Sabina Sawicz; predeceased by brothers and sisters. A Memorial Mass will be held Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 12 Noon, at St. Francis High School Chapel. No prior visitation. Arrangements by the JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences online at www.kaczorfunerals.com