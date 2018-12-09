STELTERMANN, Anneliese (Jaeger)

STELTERMANN - Anneliese (nee Jaeger)

Of Cheektowaga, NY. December 3, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Helmut A. Steltermann; dearest mother of Linda (Larry) Maier, Randy (Alice), Ronny (Eileen), and the late Lee and Gary Steltermann; OMA of Kenneth (Marla) and Todd (Diana) McCracken, Gary (Jennifer), Allen, Samantha, and Amanda Steltermann; great-OMA of Rachael (Jay) Burke, Erin (Garrett) Kensy, Jared (Jenna) Kracker, and Gretchen Keller; great-great-OMA of Kylee and Jaxton Burke, Blakely and Greyson Kensy; sister-in-law of Elsie (Robert) Staebell; sister of the late Lisa (Raymond) Matthews; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Brothers of Mercy Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com