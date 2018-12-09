STACEY, Joyce M. (Colliver)

STACEY - Joyce M. (nee Colliver)

Of Ransomville, NY. December 7, 2018, age 92. Daughter of the late Morton and Ida (Myers) Colliver; wife of the late William J. Stacey; mother of Elena (David) Tussing and Melanie (Mark) Cooley; sister-in-law of Betty Colliver; grandmother of Ashley Cooley; sister of the late Calvin Colliver and the late Ray (late Connie) Colliver; also survived by several nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Private Burial in Oakland Rural Cemetery, Youngstown, NY. Memorial donations to the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 239, Ransomville, NY 14131. Joyce was a lifetime member of the O. Leo Curtiss American Legion, Post number 830, Ladies Auxiliary and a charter member of the "Friends of Ransomville Free Library." Arrangements entrusted to the Hardison Funeral Homes Inc., Ransomville, NY. Please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com