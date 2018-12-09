Share this article

Springville man cited for DWI after one-car crash in Ashford

A 57-year-old Springville man was arrested and charged with drunken driving after a car crash in the Town of Ashford.

Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies said James M. Mansfield was cited for driving while intoxicated following a one-car accident at 6:28 p.m. Friday on Thornwood Drive. He was arraigned in Ellicottville Town Court.

Police did not provide any other details about the accident.

