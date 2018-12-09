Speedway buys Express Mart stations, stores in upstate New York

Ten area Express Mart gas stations and convenience stores are now part of the Speedway network, after the parent companies of the two brands completed a larger transaction involving 78 stores across Upstate New York.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. of Findlay, Ohio, did not say how much it paid to acquire the stores in the Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse markets from Petr-All Petroleum Consulting Corp., based in Syracuse. The deal, which had been announced in April, was completed last month, but the real estate transactions totaling $9.8 million in Erie County closed last week. The stores, some of which include Tim Hortons Cafe & Bake Shop locations, have been rebranded under the Speedway moniker.

"This acquisition is a great strategic fit for Speedway, and consistent with our growth plan," Speedway President Tony Kenney said in a press release. "These stores will enhance our existing network and expand our brand presence in a key growth market for Speedway."

Marathon is the nation's largest oil refiner, with a capacity of 3 million barrels per day across 16 refineries. It operates a network of 7,800 branded gas stations nationwide, including 5,600 under the Marathon name. Speedway is the second-largest convenience store chain, owning and operating over 4,000 locations in 21 states

The local stores are located in Amherst, Cheektowaga, East Aurora, Elma, the Town of Tonawanda and West Seneca. Specifically, they are at:

56 Hamburg St., East Aurora

2700 Union Road, Cheektowaga

3105 William St., Cheektowaga

2633 Genesee St., Cheektowaga

661 Jamison Road, Elma

1235 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda

697 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca

5300 Main St., Amherst

5115 Genesee St., Cheektowaga

6640 Clinton St., Elma

In other recent transactions:

An Elma couple has acquired a child care center in Cheektowaga from the couple that previously owned it. Christopher G. and Maryanne L. Hanley paid $2.065 million to buy the Watch Me Grow Daycare Center at 2550 Union Road from Eric W. and Sharon R. Jaszka.

Founded in 1998, Watch Me Grow offers day care and prekindergarten education for infants, toddlers and children from six weeks to five years of age, and also offers summer camp, before- and after-care and vacation programs for school-age children in the Cheektowaga Central School District. It also offers Spanish and a computer lab program to its pre-K and "kinder-readiness" students.

The day care is housed in a 7,859-square-foot single-story building on 3.1 acres.

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Maryanne Hanley is a registered nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo, while Christopher Hanley has worked for the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and two individual Catholic churches over the last 18 years, most recently as minister of lifelong faith formation at St. Benedict Church in Amherst.

And businessman Barry M. Snyder, through Lindrew Properties LLC, has sold the former Tuxedo Junction warehouse at 120 Earhart Drive in Amherst to Wynstream Holdings Ltd. That's a Markham, Ont.-based investment group that is linked to Newlink.ca Inc., a 13-year-old distributor of retail and recertified technology hardware and software products for computers and electronics.

Constructed in 1985, the 46,285-square-foot building sits on four acres of land, with five grade-level overhead doors and 10,000 square feet of office space.