South Buffalo woman charged after children, dogs found living in squalor

A South Buffalo woman was charged with endangering the welfare of a child Saturday after two children and two dogs were found living in what police described as "deplorable conditions."

Police responded to a 911 request to check the welfare of the family on Unger Avenue near Seneca Street at 5:40 p.m. Saturday. They found the woman, Alicia Shaw, 36, along with two children, ages 7 and 12, in a house with "large amounts of dog feces, garbage, food containers scattered on the floor and throughout the home."

Child Protective Services, animal control and a housing inspector were notified. The children were checked out by medics from AMR ambulance.