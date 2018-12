SMITH, Barbara May

SMITH - Barbara May Passed away on November 16, 2018, with her children by her side. She was born to Engelbert and Mary Oechsle; she is survived by her brother John Oechsle; three children: Timothy, Kathiann, Todd; and five grandchildren: Tamsin, Parker, Meryl, Alyssa, Preston. A memorial will be on December 30, 2018, from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM at the Sacred Heart Social Center, 17 Sumner St., Batavia NY.