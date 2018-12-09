Small fire causes heavy smoke inside Niagara Falls home

What was termed as a "small kitchen fire" caused heavy smoke inside a home at 323 Ferry Ave. in Niagara Falls early Sunday, according to reports.

Emergency crews arriving at the scene just after 12:30 a.m. found heavy smoke pouring out the open front door and a 46-year-old woman standing outside, coughing. She told police she had been awakened by a smoke alarm, and upon looking through the home, discovered heavy smoke coming from the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, which was brought under control quickly and resulted in an unknown amount of damage.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.