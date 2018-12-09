Deaths Death Notices
SIMPSON - Shawn A. November 3, 2018; beloved son of Asa B. and late Carol A. (nee Peters) Simpson; dearest brother of Bonnie (Wayne) Schraufstetter, Rory (Marie) Simpson, Patrick (Sarah) Simpson, Kelly (David) Sieracki, Kerry Simpson, and Colleen (Anthony) Santucci; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews. The family will be present December 12, 2018, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 55 Pleasant Ave., Lancaster, NY, for a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the Cerebral Palsy Association of WNY, Upstate NY Transplant Services or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lancaster, NY.
