SCHWANDT, Mary L. (Weislo)

(nee Weislo)

December 4, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 72. Beloved mother of Paul (Vicky) Schwandt, Jr. and Jill (Valentine) Zimniewicz. Dearest grandmother of Andrew, Allyse and Paul, III. Sister of Martha Weislo, John (Maria) Wcislo, Walter (Cyndi) Wcislo and Margaret (late Gary) Pokorski. Aunt of Mary Margaret, Lukas and Jennifer. No prior visitation. Private Funeral Services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. Visit www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com