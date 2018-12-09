SCHURR, Robert H., Jr. "Bubba"

December 2, 2018; of Clarence, NY; beloved husband of Shirley E. (Helms) Schurr; loving father of Tammy Kozub, Thomas (Candice) Schurr, and William (Michelle) Schurr; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Gail (Bill) Henderson and the late Charles Schurr; also survived by nieces and nephews; services to be held at a later date. Please share condolences online at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com