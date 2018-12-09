SCHNEIDER, Norman L.

SCHNEIDER - Norman L. Of West Seneca, NY, December 7, 2018, beloved husband of Harriett M. (nee Domros); brother of the late John Schneider; brother-in-law of Laura (late Joseph) Beardi, Janice (Daniel) Caputa and the late Richard and Ronald Domros; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present Monday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com