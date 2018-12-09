SARCINELLI, Anne Marie

SARCINELLI - Anne Marie December 6, 2018. Beloved daughter of Marie and the late John Sarcinelli; dear sister of Pauline (John) Guenther, Rose (Mike) Klein, Cindy McKillen, Linda (Robert) Dettelis, and the late Pat and John Sarcinelli; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Margaret and Joseph Galletta for their loving care and devotion. Visitation with the family Monday, from 9:30-11:30 AM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL, Springville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Aloysius RC Church at 12 noon.