RICE III, Frazer Lea

RICE III - Frazer Lea Entered into rest November 14, 2018, beloved husband of Beverly (nee Crump) Rice; loving brother of Donna and Nemours Rice; fond uncle of Zachary (Anna) Tuller; great-uncle of June. Relatives and friends may visit St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 6595 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, on Saturday (December 15th) from 12:30 PM-1 PM. Memorial Service will immediately follow. Mr. Rice was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Frazer's name to the Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.