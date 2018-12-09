Residents' ideas sought for state-of-the-art Buffalo field house

Buffalo residents are invited to share their ideas at a community meeting to discuss a potential state-of-the-art field house.

The meeting will include information about a planning and feasibility study of the field house idea being conducted by CannonDesign. The project, being investigated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo with a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, will be discussed from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Makowski Early Childhood Center (Public School 99) at 1095 Jefferson Ave.

Representatives of CannonDesign, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, the city's Division of Parks and Recreation and the Buffalo Public Schools will be present to share information and hear community input.