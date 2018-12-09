PRZYBYL, Brian K. "Mr. Petals"

Of West Seneca, NY. Departed this life on November 18, 2018, at the age of 46. Beloved son of Linda (Walter) Przepasniak; grandson of Virginia Okiec and the late Florence Przybyl; brother of Kate (Matt) Grabowski, Mary Jo Bishop, Amy (Thomas) Breski, Jeffrey (Connie) Przepasniak, Justin (Andrea) Przepasniak; dear companion of Sara Rogers; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Brian was the original owner and operator of Petals and Pines and Gardenville Blooms in West Seneca. He was an avid fisherman and cigar aficionado. Family will be present to receive friends on Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 3-8 PM at the BarRon-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, during which Prayer Services will be held at 6 PM. A Memorial Mass and private burial will be scheduled for Spring 2019.