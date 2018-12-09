POTTER, Katherine E. "Bette"

POTTER - Katherine E. "Bette"

Of Tonawanda Twp., December 7, 2018, daughter of the late Frank L. and Estelle Britton Potter; dear sister of Donald J. (Mary) Potter; predeceased by four brothers and four sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Monday 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Amelia's R.C. Church, 2999 Eggert Rd. at Cornwall Ave., Tonawanda, Tuesday at 9 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Bette was a NY Central Railroad retiree. Condolences to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com