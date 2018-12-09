PORTER, Jean (Donovan)

November 25, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Donald H. Porter; devoted mother of Barbara Porter, of Coral Springs, FL, Karl J. (Harriet) Porter, David (Judy) Porter, of Appleton, WI, Nancy Porter and Brian Porter; loving grandmother of Kristin (Allen) Turton, Lisa (Martin) Porter-Scholl, Kelly Scheinberg, Daniel Scheinberg, Brittany Porter; and great-grandmother of Sophie, Zoe, Raegan and Porter; dear sister of Philip (late Frances) and the late John F. (Sue) and Richard E. (Ruth) Donovan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at the Shrine of St. John Neumann Chapel (Englewood and Belmont Aves.) Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 9:30 AM. Arrangements made by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share condolences online at www.mertzfh.com.