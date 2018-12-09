Police probe two break-ins at vacant Niagara County homes

Police are probing a pair of recent break-ins at vacant properties, including a 12th Street property in Niagara Falls in which all of the first-floor windows were smashed.

A Ransomville man who owns the 12th Street property told police that Thursday evening or Friday morning, someone broke all the first-floor windows, then left all the doors open. Damage was estimated at $1,050. The owner told police there was nothing of value inside the home to steal.

Meanwhile, an assortment of tools and supplies were stolen Dec. 1 from a home under renovation on Townline Road in the Town of Lewiston. A south side door was pried open to gain entry, police said, and the stolen items were removed from a back room. No loss estimate was given.